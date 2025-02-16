Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,144 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.98. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

