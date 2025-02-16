Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 795 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBEU. Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Visionary Horizons LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 293,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 60,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Shares of BBEU stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

