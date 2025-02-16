Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 387 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $43,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in DraftKings by 36.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 532,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $20,379,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,448.20. The trade was a 88.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $137,730.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,631,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,002,452.43. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,163,742 shares of company stock valued at $47,082,888 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of -60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

