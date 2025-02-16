Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $168.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $131.78 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.67 and a 200 day moving average of $162.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

