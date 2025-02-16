Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $566,000 Position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 93.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 102.9% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.