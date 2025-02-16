Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $92.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.31. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $75.23 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day moving average of $120.12.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

