Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFV. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 760.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 115,859 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IFV opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $21.38.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1872 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

