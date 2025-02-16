Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $502,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $106.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $97.12 and a 1-year high of $126.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

