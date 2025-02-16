Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 249 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.94.

EPR Properties Price Performance

NYSE:EPR opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.75. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

