Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 902 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $143.76 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.17 and a 12-month high of $174.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 39.64%. Research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $941,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,321,173.97. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 8,555 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total value of $1,322,774.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,627.84. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,288 shares of company stock worth $4,209,716. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

