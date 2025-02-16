Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OMC. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

NYSE OMC opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

