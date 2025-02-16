Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 5,580 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FJUL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 189,509 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1,024.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 180,205 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1,398.2% in the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 148,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 138,434 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 51,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50,542 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FJUL opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $741.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

