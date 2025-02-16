Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $484,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,589,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,897,000 after buying an additional 655,270 shares in the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 209,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

