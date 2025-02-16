Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,364 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,581 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,364 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of KGC opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $12.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

