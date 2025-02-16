Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 349 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 150.4% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 576 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

