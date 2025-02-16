Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $29.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -559.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -2,700.00%.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $91,335,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,215,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,317,000 after buying an additional 2,308,613 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,663,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 432.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,361,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Free Report

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.