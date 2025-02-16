Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Receives $25.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KYTX opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kyverna Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 32.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Novo Holdings A S increased its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 41,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

