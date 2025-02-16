Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,480,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 108.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,883,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,382,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Lamb Weston by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,221,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,791,000 after buying an additional 549,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston
In related news, Director Charles A. Blixt bought 1,200 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,611.50. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,181.64. This represents a 12.82 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on LW
Lamb Weston Stock Performance
NYSE:LW opened at $58.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lamb Weston Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.
Lamb Weston Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lamb Weston
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.