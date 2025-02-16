Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,480,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 108.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,883,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,382,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Lamb Weston by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,221,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,791,000 after buying an additional 549,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director Charles A. Blixt bought 1,200 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,611.50. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,181.64. This represents a 12.82 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LW

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $58.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.