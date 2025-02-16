Las Vegas Sands Q1 EPS Forecast Decreased by Zacks Research

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the casino operator will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ FY2027 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.76% and a net margin of 12.80%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.61%.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $3,191,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,447,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,615 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 278,156 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,088,597 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $158,630,000 after acquiring an additional 339,992 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

