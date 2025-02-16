Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

LAZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lazard from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lazard from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Lazard alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lazard

Lazard Stock Up 2.3 %

LAZ stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Lazard has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 44.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,041,943.36. This trade represents a 13.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $555,393,000 after buying an additional 81,559 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Lazard by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,429,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,045,000 after buying an additional 240,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,294,000 after buying an additional 483,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,357,000 after buying an additional 206,295 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lazard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,149,000 after buying an additional 55,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

(Get Free Report

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.