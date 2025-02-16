Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 551 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Tesla by 28.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 896,484 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $221,677,000 after acquiring an additional 197,839 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 15.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $355.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

