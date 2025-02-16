Leerink Partnrs Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for THC

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $11.37 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $25.45 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $28.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on THC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.19.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE THC opened at $133.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.05. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 24.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 88.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,700,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $190,819,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $69,059,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,893,000 after acquiring an additional 390,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $49,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

