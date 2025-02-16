Leerink Partnrs Has Positive Outlook of CRSP FY2025 Earnings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.16) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.53). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.08) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,854. This represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

