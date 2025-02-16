Leerink Partnrs Issues Pessimistic Forecast for EW Earnings

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,895,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,117,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,494 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 475.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,243,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,886 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,301.36. This represents a 26.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,829. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

