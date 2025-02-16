Leerink Partnrs Predicts Arvinas’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Arvinas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($3.22) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.66) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $48.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. Arvinas has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $53.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arvinas by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Arvinas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Arvinas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Arvinas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

