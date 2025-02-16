LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $118.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.33.

LGIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LGI Homes

LGI Homes Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LGIH stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average is $102.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.03. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $130.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,965,000 after purchasing an additional 177,698 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.