Linamar (TSE:LNR) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$68.00 to C$66.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Linamar traded as low as C$52.63 and last traded at C$52.82, with a volume of 104330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.84.

LNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$86.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Linamar alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Linamar

Insider Buying and Selling

Linamar Price Performance

In related news, insider Linamar Corporation purchased 25,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$60.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,529,963.68. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$60.01 per share, with a total value of C$3,000,500.00. Insiders acquired 90,101 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,561 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Linamar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.