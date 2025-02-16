Linamar (TSE:LNR) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$68.00 to C$66.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Linamar traded as low as C$52.63 and last traded at C$52.82, with a volume of 104330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.84.
LNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$86.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41.
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.
