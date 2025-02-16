Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln Electric

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock opened at $213.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.75. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $169.51 and a 1 year high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.