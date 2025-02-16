Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $246.87 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.73 and a twelve month high of $275.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.74 and a 200-day moving average of $248.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LFUS

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total value of $174,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,207.10. This represents a 18.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.