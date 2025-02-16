LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $63,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at $383,546.78. The trade was a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in LivaNova by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after buying an additional 25,277 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in LivaNova by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in LivaNova by 43.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 232,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 70,618 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 695,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LIVN stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $43.15 and a 12 month high of $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

