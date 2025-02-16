Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $166.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $148.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LYV has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.60.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $153.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.39. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $153.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

