Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Griffon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Get Griffon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Griffon

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.43. Griffon has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 120.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Griffon will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Griffon

In other news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 9,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $696,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,184. The trade was a 18.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victor Eugene Renuart sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $380,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,091.52. This represents a 18.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,296. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,962,000 after purchasing an additional 44,166 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth $997,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.