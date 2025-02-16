Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,048.40. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $31,187.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,707.19. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $103.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 230.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.42. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.56%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

