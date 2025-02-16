Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,100 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 31,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $2,061,686.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,031.08. This represents a 92.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $500,058.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,201.12. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,506 shares of company stock valued at $21,407,851. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Read Our Latest Report on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average of $67.14. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.84 and a 12 month high of $75.97.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.