Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STEP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in StepStone Group by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in StepStone Group by 1,586.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in StepStone Group by 442.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of STEP stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. StepStone Group LP has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $70.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.07. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.31.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $64.00 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 686,516 shares in the company, valued at $44,108,653. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $1,397,034.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,986,165.16. The trade was a 12.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

