Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,225.50. This trade represents a 11.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $112.37 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

