Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,000 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in California Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,021,000 after acquiring an additional 168,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in California Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,583,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,116,000 after buying an additional 75,606 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 796,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,798,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in California Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 731,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,969,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRC opened at $48.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $60.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In related news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $883,762.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,269.20. This represents a 34.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

