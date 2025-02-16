Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,186,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after acquiring an additional 138,488 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 3,793.9% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 41,733 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,523,000. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,815,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $65.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

