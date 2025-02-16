Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tanger were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,523,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tanger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Tanger by 387.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 775,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 616,417 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tanger by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 503,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,691,000 after purchasing an additional 25,014 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tanger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tanger

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,179.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tanger in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Tanger Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SKT opened at $34.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.91. Tanger Inc. has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Tanger’s payout ratio is 127.91%.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

