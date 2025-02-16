Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 900 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Doximity by 324.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Doximity by 441.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Doximity by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $366,463.20. The trade was a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Up 0.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Doximity

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.