Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 900 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 46,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,469 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE STWD opened at $19.78 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.