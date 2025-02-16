Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.53.

ACGL stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $83.97 and a 52 week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

