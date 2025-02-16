Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Liberty Energy by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Liberty Energy by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 604.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Liberty Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $56,253.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,543,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,740,683.32. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,218.48. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,184 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.11%.

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

