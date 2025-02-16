Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 578.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Garmin in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $212.37 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $223.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $366,270.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,019.88. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

