Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,214,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,283,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 162.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,483,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,574,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17,641.6% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130,724 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,622.02. This trade represents a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 3.0 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $143.02 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $128.90 and a twelve month high of $168.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.52%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.