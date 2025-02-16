Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $123.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.00. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.25 and a fifty-two week high of $193.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.06.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

