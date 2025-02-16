Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.53 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $44.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $49.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Baird R W cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

