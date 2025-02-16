Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in State Street by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $99.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,784.74. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

