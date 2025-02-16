Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOV. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,590.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

In related news, Director David D. Harrison sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $28,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,311.10. This represents a 1.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

