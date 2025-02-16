Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RXO were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,375,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,629,000 after acquiring an additional 508,330 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in RXO by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 214,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RXO by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,754,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RXO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RXO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RXO from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on RXO from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on RXO from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

RXO Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of RXO stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08. RXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO Company Profile

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.